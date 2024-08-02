Four killed in Russia building collapse

Moscow, Aug 2 (IANS) Four people were killed following a partial collapse of a residential building in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Friday.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday when two entrances of a five-storeyed gas-powered building in Nizhny Tagil, a city located in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, caved in due to an explosion of a gas-air mixture, EMERCOM said, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 15 people were rescued from the rubble, including seven children, it added.

Following the incident, a state of emergency has been declared in the Dzerzhinsky district of Nizhny Tagil. The investigative committee has launched a criminal case concerning the provision of services or work that did not meet safety requirements.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.