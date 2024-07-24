Four killed as plane with 19 people on board crashes in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 24 (IANS) Four people were killed after a plane with 19 people on board crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday, local media reported.

Four bodies have been recovered.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the Pokhara-bound plane of Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the runway, TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Firefighters and security personnel, including Nepal Police and the Nepali Army, are carrying out the rescue operation.

Plane's Captain Manish Shakya was rescued from the wreckage and taken to KMC Hospital, Sinamangal for treatment, according to the police, The Himalayan Times reported.

Further details are awaited.

