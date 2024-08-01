Four killed, one missing as boat capsizes in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 1 (IANS) Four people died while one another went missing after a passenger boat capsized in Indonesia's Central Papua province, a local authority said on Thursday.

Papua Police spokesman Ignatius Benny Prabowo told local media that the boat was carrying a total of 13 people from Port Arwana in the Mimika region to Potowaiburu region at around 1 p.m. local time amid bad weather, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the middle of the trip, the boat suddenly capsized off by waves, he explained.

The victims included several local company workers and security personnel. As many as eight people managed to survive.

Search and rescue efforts are continued for the one missing.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.

