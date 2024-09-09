Four killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military sites

Damascus, Sep 9 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 15 others injured after Israel launched airstrikes on multiple military installations in the central region of the country, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defence and medical officials.

The attack, which took place at around 11:23 p.m. local time on Sunday, was launched from the direction of northern Lebanon, striking key military sites in the central province of Hama, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the airstrike resulted in the deaths of three people, with material losses reported.

Syrian air defences were activated and managed to intercept some of the incoming Israeli missiles, though many still hit their intended targets.

Later in the day, Maher Younes, Hama Health Director, updated that four people were killed and 15 others injured as an initial toll from the attack.

Pro-government Sham FM radio reported significant material damage to civilian properties and the power grid along the Masyaf-Wadi al-Oyoun highway in the western Hama countryside.

