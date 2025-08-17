Four hardcore Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

Raipur, Aug 17 (IANS) In a major success for anti-LWE operations in central India, four notorious Maoists surrendered before security forces in Gariaband district, marking a significant setback for the insurgent network active in the region.

Among those who laid down arms was Deepak a.k.a. Bhima Mandavi, a divisional committee member (DVCM) with a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

The total bounty on the surrendered cadres stood at Rs 19 lakh, senior police officials said.

The other three included Kailash a.k.a. Bhima Bhogam, a member of the Protection Team; Ranita a.k.a. Paiki, an Area Committee member; and Sujita a.k.a. Uren Karam.

With rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, all four had been active in the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada Division since 2013.

Acting on Intelligence shared by the surrendered Maoists, security forces recovered Rs 16 lakh in cash from suspected hideouts.

The operation also yielded 31 live cartridges, two empty magazines, detonators, eight BGL rounds, 12 bore ammunition, and a trove of Maoist literature believed to be used for indoctrination and recruitment. Their surrender is being seen as a strategic breakthrough, especially in the wake of recent setbacks suffered by the Maoists organisation, said the officials.

Officials believe the cash was part of the group’s operational funding, hidden in forested hideouts to support logistics and recruitment.

The development comes months after a high-impact offensive in January 2025, when 16 Maoists — including Central Committee member Jairam alias Chalpathi—were killed in a joint operation near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

That operation, backed by drone surveillance and coordinated intelligence, has since triggered a visible breakdown in the Maoist command structure.

Raipur Range IG Amarendra Mishra and IG Naxal Operations Ankit Garg, confirmed that the organisation is facing a deepening crisis. The financial and leadership vacuum has accelerated the pace of surrenders.

Cadres are demoralised and increasingly choosing to abandon the movement, Mishra said. Security agencies believe the cumulative impact of leadership losses, financial disruption, and sustained pressure is pushing more Maoists toward surrender.

With each defection, the operational grip of the insurgents continues to loosen—offering a measure of relief to communities long caught in the crossfire.

The latest surrender not only weakens the Maoist infrastructure but also signals a shift in morale, suggesting that the state’s strategy of coordinated action and rehabilitation is beginning to yield results.

