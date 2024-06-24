Four dead, one missing in rainstorms in China

Changsa, June 24 (IANS) Four people died and one went missing as torrential rains triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Monday.

Yuanling County saw record rainfall in Wuqiangxi Town from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, reaching 337.8 mm, according to the county's emergency management department, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rains have triggered mountain torrents as well as severe waterlogging in the town.

As of Monday morning, four have been killed, with another missing.

The county has activated an emergency response programme and organised efforts for the necessary supply and power, telecommunication and transport restoration work.

