Four arrested for threatening to kill Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Jaipur Police have arrested four accused on a production warrant in connection with the threatening calls made to assassinate Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The accused, who were previously lodged in Dausa Jail, were taken into custody by Vidhayakpuri Police Station and presented in court on Saturday, after which they were remanded for two days.

According to SHO Banwari Lal Meena, the arrested individuals are Rinku alias Randwa (28), resident of Harsaura, Alwar; Shahzad Khan alias Sajid (28), resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Sanjay Nagar-E, Jhotwara; Jaynarayan (32), resident of Sadar, Dausa; and Rakesh Joshi (45), resident of Sadar, Dausa. Rinku alias Randwa and Shahzad Khan alias Sajid were already incarcerated in Dausa Jail under the POCSO Act.

The investigation revealed that seven days ago, Rinku alias Randwa, a prisoner in Shyalvasa Central Jail, Dausa, called the Jaipur Police Control Room twice, issuing a death threat against Bhajan lal Sharma. He stated, "I will kill you before midnight."

Further inquiry uncovered that accused Jaynarayan had purchased a SIM card in his name for Rs 1,500, which was then delivered to Rinku inside the jail by compounder Rakesh Joshi for the same amount.

Jaipur Police is continuing its investigation into the case, focusing on how the SIM card was smuggled into the jail and whether the accused had external accomplices, said officials.

On February 21, a prisoner from Dausa’s Salawas jail threatened to kill the Chief Minister, police said. One 29-year-old Rinku, imprisoned for life in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the the Chief Minister, said police officials.

The location of the mobile phone, which was used to make the threat call, was traced back to the Salaswas jail.

Police said that after a four-hour-long intense search operation at the jail premises from 3 am to 7 am, the phone was recovered.

Inspector General of jail Vikram Singh was given the responsibility to investigate the matter, the state Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.