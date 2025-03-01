Gurugram: One held for cheating people in foreign trip scam case

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for cheating several people for lakhs of rupees in the name of a travel package for foreign travel, police said.

According to the police, a complaint was received on December 12 that in November 2024, the victim had booked a package to visit Thailand from a travel company named 'Fair Fuel Holiday Private Limited'. But later the company representative stopped responding to his phone and e-mail.

"I paid money in 2024, but the accused could not arrange the trip as promised. He was neither willing to arrange a trip nor pay back the money. I soon registered a police complaint," the victim told the police.

The victim found that the company cheated him by taking money and did not book any package for him to go abroad. Similarly, the alleged company has cheated various people in this way and defrauded them.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Suryakant Jha, a resident of Sihol, Saharsa in Bihar and took him on five days of police remand.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused opens an office in the name of a travel company and takes money in the name of sending people abroad, but does not make any arrangements for going abroad. The accused has also similarly opened an office in Delhi. The accused was earlier arrested in 2019 by the cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police for committing fraud, but later, he obtained bail and started duping people in the same manner.

"The accused has been produced in the court and was taken on five days of police custody for further interrogation. During the police custody remand, the accused will be interrogated thoroughly, and action will be taken according to whatever facts come out in the interrogation," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

