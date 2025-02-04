Formula 1: Mercedes' Russell aims to improve race pace for 2025 season

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) As the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches, Mercedes driver George Russell has laid out his key goals for the year, with a focus on improving his race pace after an impressive 2024 season in terms of qualifying performance.

Despite Mercedes' mixed fortunes in 2024, Russell outperformed his seven-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying, winning the head-to-head battle 18-6. However, his race-day performances did not always match his one-lap speed, prompting the 26-year-old Briton to focus on turning his strong qualifying results into consistent race performances.

Speaking to the official Mercedes website, Russell explained that his approach to goal-setting remains detail-oriented rather than focusing on specific race wins or championship positions. "My goals are very much the same and the approach has not changed," Russell said. "Formula 1 is so unique, so you cannot really set goals like that.

"If I say that I want to win four races this year because last year I won three, I am not going to be satisfied if I win five but the car is capable of 10.

"Last year, qualifying was my strength, but my race pace was not always the best. I know I have the speed over one lap, but there is no reason why I should not be able to convert that over the course of a race."

With Hamilton departing for Ferrari at the end of 2024, Russell will now have a new rookie teammate in Kimi Antonelli, who is set to make his F1 debut with Mercedes. As Russell steps into a more senior role within the team, his ability to deliver strong race results will be crucial in Mercedes’ efforts to return to title contention.

Russell emphasised that each new season brings unique challenges, and past strengths don’t always translate into future success. "The great thing about F1 is you enter a new year, with a new car and new limitations. Something that may have been a strength last year may not be this year. You always have to adapt."

As the Silver Arrows look to bounce back after being outperformed by Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari in 2024, Russell is excited to see the development of Mercedes' new W16 challenger. "What’s so great about being back is that you see how motivated everybody is to go racing and see how the car is."

Like every top driver, Russell’s preparation for the season is not just about the car but also about personal fitness and mental conditioning. He revealed that his intense training schedule began on January 2 under the guidance of his trainer, Aleix and that the second week of training was "brutal."

"Exercise for me is more than just a physique, it’s a great way of making me feel good and helps my mental health – that’s why I don’t want to stop."

Russell ensured that even during the winter break, he stayed active to maintain his peak physical condition for the grueling 24-race F1 calendar.

Mercedes recently confirmed that they will unveil their 2025 livery during the F1 75 Live season launch event at London’s The O2 on February 18, followed by the official W16 car reveal on February 24. This will be followed by pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28, before the season officially kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.

The 2025 F1 season will consist of 21 races across five continents, starting with the Australian GP in March and ending with the Abu Dhabi GP in December.

One major schedule adjustment involves the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will now start at 8 PM local time, two hours earlier than the previous 10 PM start in 2024. This move is aimed at making the race more accessible to European and East Coast audiences.

