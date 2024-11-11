Formula 1: Mercedes keen on solving slow-corner weakness as 2024 season winds down

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team has redirected their focus for the remaining races of the 2024 season toward diagnosing a critical weak spot -- poor performance in slow-speed corners. Following a challenging season marked by inconsistency and an elusive podium finish streak, the team is working to ensure the issue doesn't carry into their 2025 challenger.

Since the summer break, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled to keep pace with competitors. Russell's podium at the Japanese Grand Prix in September remains the team's only top-three finish over the last seven races, despite introducing significant upgrades to the W15, most recently at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

In the race debrief following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, highlighted the issue. "Where we tend to be weak is in the slow-speed corners, particularly where there are interconnected turns. It’s in these corners, which require a lot of car rotation, that we struggle most," Shovlin was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

"This update was expected to elevate our base performance, and it has, but it didn’t address our specific issues with cornering. We’re confident there are fundamental elements we need to work on, and that’s what we’re focused on now, so the W16 can tackle these areas effectively," he said.

Mercedes' performance since the summer break has placed them in a unique position in the Constructors' Championship. They currently sit in fourth place, unable to challenge the top three teams, Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari, yet comfortably ahead of Aston Martin. This unusual "no man’s land" in the standings has given the team an opportunity to shift its focus earlier than usual toward learning what they need to improve for next season.

“The main takeaway from these recent races is that our weak spots remain consistent, particularly in those tricky, interconnected corners,” Shovlin said. “This is normally where we trip up. With our position in the championship pretty much fixed, we’re now concentrating on what we can learn to strengthen next year’s car.”

The remaining races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi present a valuable chance for Mercedes to experiment with different track configurations. Shovlin outlined the benefits of each remaining circuit in aiding their understanding of the W15's limitations and evaluating areas for improvement.

"Las Vegas has long straights and low-speed corners, Qatar is high-speed, and Abu Dhabi is a mixture of both," he said. "These tracks allow us to see where we stand and compare performance to our rivals, whether it’s Red Bull, McLaren, or Ferrari. We’re using these races to help measure the gap we need to close over the winter."

Ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, George Russell voiced his frustrations with the W15, calling it the "most inconsistent" car he’s driven in his three seasons with the team. Since joining in 2022, Russell has seen Mercedes' dominance wane following significant design regulation changes that have challenged the team’s development strategy.

Reflecting on the 2022 season’s “porpoising era” when cars were bouncing due to aerodynamic oscillations, Russell said, “Back then, it was unpleasant and hard to push because you knew the car was going to bite. This season is different. You think you’re close to the limit, and sometimes it all comes together, but the next lap, it’s like you’ve lost all performance. This year has been the most inconsistent I’ve ever seen the team.”

The unpredictable nature of the W15's performance has complicated Mercedes’ efforts to develop a consistently competitive package. While the upgrades have shown promise on some tracks, they have struggled to deliver the hoped-for results consistently, leaving the drivers and team with more questions than answers as they look to 2025.

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix approaching, Mercedes’ priority is maximising the learning opportunity each race provides. Their aim is to carry insights from each corner and track layout into their winter development program, which is expected to play a crucial role in designing a W16 that addresses the weaknesses of the W15.

"Every race now is about confirmation and understanding," Shovlin explained. "These remaining races will allow us to test our theories and ensure that we’re on the right path for next year."

The Las Vegas GP is scheduled on November 22-24.

