Formula 1: Cadillac sign veteran duo of Bottas and Perez for 2026 season

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Cadillac have signed veteran duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to be their drivers when the team joins the Formula 1 grid for the first time in 2026. The American squad, who are backed by General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon, will become the sport's 11th team next season.

Cadillac have opted for experience with their line-up, signing 'Checo' Perez and Mercedes reserve Bottas – who boast 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 Grand Prix wins between them – on multi-year deals.

It marks a remarkable return for the veteran duo, both 35, after they lost their respective F1 race seats at the end of last season.

Perez took some time out to consider his future goals and spend time with his family after leaving Red Bull, while Bottas stayed in the paddock as a reserve for Mercedes following his Sauber exit.

Mexican Perez brings immense F1 experience, having competed for Sauber, McLaren, and Force India/Racing Point before moving to Red Bull, where he helped the team win the Teams' Championship in 2022 and 2023.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," said Perez. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

"It's an honour to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

"I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

Finland's Bottas enjoyed incredible success at Mercedes, playing a key role in the Silver Arrows winning the Teams' Championship every year from 2017 to 2021.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded," said Bottas. "This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision.

"It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

"This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me. I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.