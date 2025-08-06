Formula 1: Alpine driver Franco Colapinto crashes during tyre test at Hungaroring

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Under-pressure Alpine driver Franco Colapinto suffered a crash during a Pirelli tyre test at the Hungaroring on Wednesday, prompting a brief medical assessment but escaping without serious injury.

The incident occurred on day two of testing as teams continued evaluations of Pirelli’s 2026 tyre prototypes, part of a major regulation overhaul set to reshape Formula 1 next season.

The Argentine racer lost control at Turn 11—a fast 142-mph right-hander with minimal run-off—and was taken to the circuit’s medical centre. Alpine later confirmed that Colapinto had been cleared after the check-up.

“During day two of Pirelli tyre testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11,” the team said in a statement. “Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK.”

The crash comes at a tense time for Colapinto, who joined Alpine on loan from Williams earlier this year. Having replaced Jack Doohan mid-season, the 21-year-old has struggled to settle into the A524, failing to score a single point alongside Pierre Gasly.

His underwhelming performances have triggered speculation over his future, with potential replacements including reserve drivers Doohan and Paul Aron, as well as Mercedes backup Valtteri Bottas.

Ironically, Colapinto's off-track drama followed what had been his strongest weekend in Alpine colours. At the Hungarian Grand Prix just days earlier, he outqualified and finished ahead of Gasly—his first major success of the season.

Turn 11, where the crash occurred, has long been regarded as one of the more unforgiving corners on the calendar, with its high-speed nature and limited run-off. Alpine has not disclosed specific details about the nature of the accident.

Colapinto’s initial selection by Alpine came after he impressed during nine outings with Williams in the latter half of 2024, where he scored five points and showcased potential as a long-term F1 contender.

The two-day Pirelli test at the Hungaroring is focused on trialing narrower 2026-spec tyres, aimed at improving mechanical grip and tyre wear under the revamped technical regulations.

