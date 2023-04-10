Former S.Korean presidential office to get face-lift to become tourist landmark

Seoul, April 10 (IANS) The South Korean Culture Ministry on Monday said the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae, which was opened to public access about a year ago, will be transformed into a multifaceted tourist landmark with historical, cultural and natural value.

The Ministry unveiled its basic plan for operating the compound as it was commissioned by the presidential office to manage the compound at the end of last month, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Under the plan, Cheong Wa Dae will be given a face-lift to become a dynamic place where visitors can learn about Korean history, and enjoy culture and nature in one place.

It will then be transformed into a tourist landmark in central Seoul, combining rich cultural and historical resources with the nature of Mount Bugak in the surrounding area, according to the Ministry.

Cheong Wa Dae had been the presidential office and residence for over seven decades before President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated his office to the former Defence Ministry building in Yongsan, and opened the former compound to the public in May last year.

During the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), it was used as the rear garden of Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace.

Months after the opening, the Ministry unveiled a plan to use the compound as an art centre with the use of the main office building and Yeongbingwan, the state reception hall, for art exhibitions and concerts being central to the plan.

President Yoon originally planned to build a new state guest house near his office that will replace Yeongbingwan, which was used for the official venue for dinners and various cultural events for state guests before he took office.

He, however, failed to do so following a controversy over the enormous construction cost.

To draw more tourists, the government will prepare for various exhibitions, performances and tour programs related to the compound's four key features -- history, culture-arts, cultural assets and trees.

In May, when the country marks the first anniversary of the opening of the compound, there will be performances of traditional Korean music, dance, creative Korean opera and Western classical music organised by national art troupes.

