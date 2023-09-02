Former RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam attacked in Araria

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Former RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam was attacked by a group of men in Bihar’s Araria district, the police said on Friday.

Alam had gone to attend the marriage function of his brother-in-law Guddu at a hotel in Forbesganj town on Thursday evening. Guddu, who was already married, was allegedly marrying without giving divorce to his first wife.

When Alam reached the hotel, some men, believed to be family members of Guddu’s first wife, attacked him, alleging that Alam was instrumental in the second marriage of Guddu.

Following the attack, the police present at the spot rescued Alalm and took him to a safe place.

