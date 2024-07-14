Former Pakistan allrounder Billy Ibadulla passes away at 88

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Former allrounder Billy Ibadulla, who was the first Pakistani to score a century on Test debut, passed away on Friday at 88.

The Pakistan Cricket Board extended its condolences to the deceased cricketer's family.

"PCB extends its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family," the board said in a statement.

Ibadulla made his Test debut against Australia in Karachi in 1964. He played a historic knock of 166 in the first innings of his first international appearance. His innings was part of a record-breaking 249-run opening partnership with fellow debutant and wicketkeeper Abdul Kadir, a record that still stands as the highest partnership between two debutants for any wicket in Test cricket.

Despite his spectacular start, Ibadulla's Test career was brief. He played only three more Tests, and picked up one wicket in the format.

Ibadulla's prowess was more pronounced in first-class cricket, where he amassed 17,078 runs at an average of 27.28 and claimed 462 wickets. He played 417 first-class matches, 377 of which were for Warwickshire, a club he served with distinction for over a decade.

Later in his career, Ibadulla moved to New Zealand, where he played for Otago for a couple of seasons. His contributions to cricket extended beyond his playing days, as he stood as an umpire in 20 first-class matches and 12 List A games.

In List A cricket, Ibadulla scored 829 runs and took 84 wickets in 64 matches. His love for the game was passed down to his son, Kassem Ibadulla, who played 31 first-class games and 19 List A games for Gloucestershire and Otago.

