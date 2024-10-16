Former MLA Munna Shukla surrenders before court in Brij Bihari murder case

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Following the order of the Supreme Court, former Bihar MLA Munna Shukla surrendered before the Special CBI Court in Patna on Wednesday.

The apex court had upheld the lower court's order against the alleged individual in the Brij Bihari Prasad murder case, directing them to surrender within 15 days.

While travelling from Muzaffarpur to Patna, Munna Shukla received a warm welcome from his supporters at various stops, becoming emotional upon seeing the crowd.

Speaking to the media, he expressed respect for the court's decision but insisted that he was a victim of political conspiracy.

"We respect the court's order, which is why we have surrendered before the special CBI court. But look at the statement of Rama Devi, we are merely victims of politics. We will see how the judicial process unfolds," Shukla remarked.

After the Supreme Court upheld the lower court decision on October 4, Rama Devi, wife of Brij Bihari Prasad, while interacting with the media persons on that day expressed gratitude to a senior leader of the ruling party in the Central government.

Brij Bihari Prasad was Science and Technology Minister in the Lalu Prasad Yadav government and he along with his bodyguard Lakshmeshwar Sah, was shot dead at the IGIMS campus in Patna by a gang of gunmen on June 13, 1998. The murder sent shockwaves through Bihar's political landscape.

In this case, six individuals, including Suraj Bhan Singh, Munna Shukla, Mantu Tiwari, Rajan Tiwari, and two others, were convicted by the Patna District Court.

However, the Patna High Court later overturned their convictions, clearing them of charges. The case did not end there, as an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court.

On October 4, 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling against Munna Shukla and Mantu Tiwari, maintaining their conviction. This decision came nearly 26 years after the assassination of Brij Bihari Prasad.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Mantu Tiwari expressed disappointment, stating, "We respect the order of the court, but this order is unfortunate. It has not been justified properly. This is not justice, and we will appeal against it further."

