Former Man United coach Ten Hag likely to succeed Alonso at Leverkusen:' Report

Berlin (Germany), May 3 (IANS) As the Bundesliga encounter in Freiburg approaches this Sunday, the ongoing speculation surrounding Leverkusen's Spanish star coach Xabi Alonso continues to intensify. While Alonso appeared relaxed and kept his future plans secret during the pre-match press conference, the well-informed sports magazine Kicker reported that "a deal close to being sealed" regarding his successor is underway.

The magazine named former Ajax and Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag as Bayer Leverkusen's new head coach for the 2025-26 season, describing the negotiations as a "fairly done thing", reports Xinhua.

According to Kicker, Leverkusen's officials are informed about their coach's intentions to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. And the answer of the 2024 German champions is to secure a behind-the-scenes agreement with the 55-year-old Dutch tactician. The question now is not if, but when the official announcement will be made, the magazine added.

Other media outlets also mention former Barcelona coach Xavi and Cesc Fabregas - former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder and current coach of Como - as potential candidates. The delay surrounding Alonso's exit is linked to Real Madrid's ongoing pursuit of the La Liga title and Ancelotti's potential move to take over the Brazilian national team, according to reports.

Alonso spoke about maintaining "good communication" with Bayer officials, including CEO Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro. "Everyone is up-to-date and well-informed," the 114-times capped former Spanish international said.

Without explicitly confirming his transfer, Alonso hinted at his next destination. "They are still in the race for the Spanish title. The season isn't over yet, and we must wait," he said, adding that timing the announcement is about waiting for the right moment.

The 2024 German double champion said he is calmly preparing for Saturday's league game in Freiburg, emphasizing, "As I have been in professional football for many years, and I am used to situations like that."

Kicker also reported that Real Madrid is waiting for Ancelotti's final decision about his future, with several other clubs also vying for his signature. However, Alonso's departure from Madrid is considered inevitable. "I understand football and respect what happens in other clubs. That's not something I have to talk about much," Alonso said.

Alonso joined Leverkusen in October 2022, leading the team from near relegation to its first Bundesliga title and winning the 2024 German Cup.

Inside sources suggest a "gentlemen's agreement" might be close, including the presence of an "exit clause" should a top club like Real Madrid come knocking. Despite his reputation as a tactical mastermind and exceptional game reader earned during his playing career, Alonso's tenure at Leverkusen was his first major coaching role, following stints at Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern.

