Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised

Kuala Lumpur, July 18 (IANS) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised, according to his office on Thursday.

The 99-year-old was admitted over persistent coughing to the National Heart Institute on Monday, according to a spokesman for his office, Xinhua news agency reported.

He has been hospitalised several times over recent years, having faced heart problems as well as Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.