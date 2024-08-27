Former Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif returns as Pezeshkian's deputy

Tehran, Aug 27 (IANS) A fortnight after his sudden resignation as Deputy President for Strategic Affairs to new President Masoud Pezeshkian, former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday announced his return to the post.

In a post in Persian on his X handle, he said that he will continue to serve in the post, IRNA reported.

Zarif, who had previously expressed discontent at a list of ministers proposed by Pezeshkian for a vote of confidence in the parliament. said he was happy that almost 70 per cent of the ministers and deputy presidents were people nominated by the Steering Council he headed for the selection of candidates after Pezeshkian won the runoff election in July.

In his post, he noted that "the highest presence of women, ethnic groups and religions in the government delegation" to meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "showed the honesty and courage of the honourable President in fulfilling his election promises..."

He apologised for coming late to the meeting - the first of all the new ministers with the Supreme Leader.

In his post, Zarif, who was Foreign Minister under President Hasan Rouhani, said: "My colleagues and I in the Steering Council and committees are proud that nearly 70 per cent of the Ministers and Vice Presidents and many of the vice ministers and organisations were the result of the expert suggestions of this transparent and participatory process. God willing, by removing the shortcomings, this method will be institutionalised".

The Parliament had, on August 21, confirmed all 19 ministers proposed by Pezeshkian - a first since 2001.

"After careful follow-ups and consultations with the Honorable President and with his written order, I will continue to perform my duties as the strategic deputy of the President, trusting in God and hoping for the companionship and guidance of the honourable people," he added.

Zarif, who was appointed to the post on August 1, had announced on August 11 that he was quitting - the same day that President Pezeshkian submitted a list of his ministerial picks to the Parliament.

While Zarif, who had campaigned extensively for Pezeshkian ahead of the presidential elections and was seen as one who brought out the reformist vote for him, had claimed he had quit due to "some forces" using him to put pressure on Pezeshkian, there were rumours that he was not happy at the final choice of ministers.

Zarif, while announcing his resignation, had said 10 of the 19 ministerial nominees were from the lists presented to Pezeshkian by the steering committee, though only three were first choices.

