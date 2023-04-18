Former ED staff held for issusing fake summons

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Kolkata zone of Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person named Sukumar Kamaliya, a head constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who earlier worked with the ED as a sepoy on deputation, for allegedly sending fake summons and conducting search operations to extort money from people.

An ED official said that Kamaliya was found to be involved in conducting unauthorised search operations (by way of impersonation) in Kolkata, besides issuing fake summons to people.

In one case, Kamaliya obtained information about the investigation being conducted against a person during his posting in the ED. After his repatriation, as a part of his extortion plan, Kamaliya issued a fake summon to the said person in order to extort money from him.

"The said summon was sent via WhatsApp so that the victim could contact him directly. In another case, Kamaliya conducted unauthorised search operation at a coffee shop in Kolkata and demanded Rs 10 lakh from its owner," the ED official said.

The owner of the coffee shop later lodged a complaint with the ED against Kamaliya.

The ED took cognisance of the matter and raided Kamaliya's residence from where incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were seized.

"He was arrested on April 16, after which a special PMLA court in Kolkata remanded him to ED custody till April 29," said the official.

