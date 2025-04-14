Forensic science key to timely justice, conviction: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that modern crimes now transcend city, state and even national boundaries, increasing the importance of forensic science in delivering timely justice and convicting criminals.

Addressing the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025, organised by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), HM Shah said integrating forensic science into the criminal justice process is essential to create a balanced system wherein neither the accused nor the complainant is subjected to injustice.

Highlighting the reform brought about in the criminal justice system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HM Shah said technology has been integrated at every stage -- from the crime scene to investigation, and through to the trial.

He said forensic investigation has been made mandatory for all crimes that carry a punishment of more than seven years, expressing confidence that these changes will lead to India achieving the highest conviction rate in the world in the coming decade.

The conference themed 'Role of Forensic Science in Effective Implementation of New Criminal Laws and Combating Terrorism' offered a platform to experts to discuss development and adoption of indigenous technologies and creation of toolkits for police forces.

HM Shah said the seed of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University was sown in 2009 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and he held the Home portfolio.

The sapling has now grown into a banyan tree in the form of the National Forensic Sciences University — the first of its kind in the world – which came into being in 2020, he said.

The conference was attended by Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Attorney General R. Venkataramani, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman, Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Vice Chancellor, NFSU Dr. J. M. Vyas.

HM Shah said that to strengthen the criminal justice system, the Government has brought three new criminal laws in the form of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are striving to make the justice system people-centric and scientific,” he said.

