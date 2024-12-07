Foreigner fined for smuggled alcoholic beverages in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 7 (IANS) A 42-year-old Malaysian man in Brunei was fined 7,000 Brunei dollars ($5,225) for possessing smuggled alcoholic drinks, local media reported on Saturday.

Brunei's customs officers stopped a vehicle for inspection on Wednesday and discovered 192 cans of alcoholic beverages that had been brought into the country without proper authorisation, reports Xinhua, quoting the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

The Magistrate's Court of Brunei further ordered the confiscation of all seized beverages, which will be handed over to the government for destruction. According to the report, the man would have to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fines.

Brunei is a Sultanate located in Southeast Asia. The laws in Brunei impose strict regulations on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

