Football: Valencia winger Fran Perez joins Rayo Vallecano

Madrid, Aug 16 (IANS) Spanish club Valencia have sold winger Fran Perez to fellow La Liga opponents Rayo Vallecano for a fee close to a million euros, the club confirmed on its website on Friday. Perez has signed a four-year deal with the Madrid-based club, which will make its European debut in this season's UEFA Conference League play-off next week.

Perez is the son of former Valencia director of sport Francisco Perez 'Rufete', and came through the club's youth system, reports Xinhua.

He made his La Liga debut during Gennaro Gattuso's brief spell as Valencia coach in the 2022-23 season and has played 77 times for the first team, with many of those appearances coming as a substitute.

Last season, Perez struggled with a back problem, playing in 26 matches but starting only four.

In its communique, Valencia wrote that "Fran Perez has defended the Valencia shirt with pride and has been a reference point for the DNA and the values of our youth system."

Perez is known for his incredible speed and strength, was a prolific goalscorer in his youth, and is a simple yet effective dribbler. He made his senior debut with the reserves on October 17, 2020, coming on as a late substitute for Hugo Gonzalez in a 2–2 Segunda Division B away draw against Atzeneta UE.

Perez made his professional – and La Liga – debut with Valencia on August 29, 2022, coming on as a late substitute in a 1–0 loss to Atletico Madrid. In March 2023, the 22-year-old renewed his contract until 2027 and was definitely promoted to the main squad in August 2023.

Coached by Inigo Perez, Rayo Vallecano concluded the La Liga season in eighth place, marking their best league finish since the 2012–13 campaign, when they also secured the same position. This achievement qualifies the club for a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League, signalling their return to European competition after a 24-year absence.

The 2024–25 season was the 121st in the history of the Rayo Vallecano and the club's fourth consecutive season in La Liga. In addition to the domestic league, the team participated in the Copa del Rey.

