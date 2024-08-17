Football: PSG sign French midfielder Desire Doue from Rennes on a five-year contract

Paris, Aug 17 (IANS) France U21 international Desire Doue has joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Rennes on a permanent transfer. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Club which is reported to be worth 50 million euros.

“I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I'm really excited and also happy and proud. It's a dream come true. I can't wait to discover the Parc des Princes in a PSG jersey and to play in front of these fans”, said Desire Doue to PSG's media team.

Born in Angers in 2005, Desire Doue moved to Rennes in 2011 where he came up through the youth academy before signing his first professional contract in April 2022. The versatile midfielder made his Ligue 1 debut a few months later against FC Lorient on 7 August 2022.

It wasn't long before he scored his first professional goal on August 31, 2022, when Doue rounded off Rennes' victory over Stade Brestois, scoring the third in the 3-1 win at Roazhon Park. Equipped with elegant technique, the two-footed midfielder also made an impact on the European stage. On his second appearance in the Europa League on October 6, 2022, he notched Rennes’ second goal in a precious 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

After a promising first season with the first team (34 appearances, 4 goals and 1 assist in all competitions), Desire Doue proved his worth in 2023-2023, making 42 appearances for Rennes, scoring 4 goals and providing six assists.

His performances earned him a place in the French U21 squad in October 2023, followed by a call-up to the France Olympic Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics this Summer. Desire’s five matches included a goal and an assist as France finished with a silver medal at the Parc des Princes in August 2024.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to welcome Desire Doue to our family. Desire is one of the most exciting young stars in France and Europe, hungry to succeed at the highest level with PSG. We continue to build an incredible young team of talented players across every position at Paris Saint-Germain – with the collective team at the core of everything we do,” said Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

