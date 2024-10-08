Football: Dominic Solanke recalls debut following return to England squad after 7-year hiatus

London, Oct 8 (IANS) Dominic Solanke earned his call-up in the England senior squad after making his debut back in 2017. The striker has returned as a far more experienced player, having enjoyed success at Bournemouth before making a positive start to his Tottenham career after a summer move. The 27-year-old recalled his debut against Brazil seven years back and claimed it to be one of the highlights of his career.

"Making my senior debut for England is something I’ll never forget. I think that’s what every kid dreams of. Not just becoming a footballer but representing your country is a whole other level. Especially against Brazil at home, at Wembley. It couldn’t really get much better than that. That’s definitely one of the highlights of my career," said Solanke to England football’s media team.

England will be hosting Greece on Thursday (IST) at the iconic Wembley Stadium followed by an away trip against Finland on Sunday. Solanke has had an extraordinary career having changed clubs sometimes. He signed Spurs, for a club-record fee, from Bournemouth over the summer having previously played for Chelsea, Vitesse (loan), and Liverpool.

Solanke went on to claim that despite having a journey full of ups and downs. He would not change it as it has helped him in becoming the person he is today.

"I’ve had quite a journey in football. Everyone’s journey is different and I wouldn’t change it. I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs as well but I think that’s made me who I am today on and off the pitch. I’m grateful for everything and hopefully, I can carry on my form. I’m improving all the time and I feel like, at the moment, I’m full of confidence. I feel like my game’s improved a lot and I’m at that point in my career where it’s all starting to come together," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.