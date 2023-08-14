Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

Madrid (Spain), Aug 14 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a blistering attack on La Liga and referee Cesar Soto Grado after his side's title defense started with a 0-0 draw away to Getafe on Sunday.

Neither side was able to score in a match that lasted an incredible hour and 55 minutes, with 10 minutes of injury time added in the first half and 15 at the end of the second half to compensate for the constant stoppages provoked by Getafe's tactics.

Barca's Raphinha was sent off for elbowing Getafe defender Gaston Alvarez. Xavi was also sent to the stands for his protests at Getafe's attempts to break up and stop the play with time wasting and a non-stop stream of fouls and off-the-ball incidents, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Xavi pulled no punches with what he had seen.

"The responsibility belongs to the referee. The limits are set by the referee," he said in his press conference."Raphinha was wrong, but a lot of things had happened to him before. I think and believe that is obvious," he said, saying the "product" of La Liga was "embarrassing, at least today."

"It's normal that people don't want to watch football because this wasn't a game," he fumed.

The Barca coach was also furious that his team was denied what looked like a clear penalty in the 14th minute of the second-half injury time. Ronald Araujo was clearly tripped in the Getafe penalty area, but after checking the VAR, Soto Grado ruled out a penalty for a supposed prior handball by Barca midfielder Gavi.

"If you are going to give handball, it has to be clear and this wasn't clear. VAR is a great tool if it is used well, but today it wasn't used well," fumed Xavi.

