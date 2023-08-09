'Following his Saheb', Jairam's jibe at Shah for mentioning Vidarbha woman in LS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the latter is following his 'Saheb' as he is saying anything in the Parliament to mislead the country.

Ramesh's remark came after Shah taunted Rahul Gandhi's much-hyped 2008 visit to the home of a widow -- Kalavati Bandurkar -- in Maharashtra's Vidarbha.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming him, and Shah, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, "Amit Shah is completely following the path shown by his Saheb. Leave the election rallies, they are saying anything in the Parliament to mislead the country."

"She (Kalavati) herself has told what Rahul Gandhi did for her after meeting her," Ramesh said, attaching a video clip of Shah and the remarks of Kalavati.

His remarks came after Shah in the Lok Sabha took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his visit to the home of Kalavati in 2008.

"There is a leader in this House whose political career has been launched 13 times till now. And all 13 attempts have failed," Shah said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Vidarbha, Shah said, "I have seen one of the launches in this House. This leader visited the home of a less-fortunate woman, Kalavati, and had meal at her home. He then spoke about poverty and her hardships in the House. Their government was in power for six years after this. I want to ask, what did you do for her? The Modi government gave her a house, electricity, gas, ration, and toilet."

Shah made the remarks during the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition alliance.

