With focus on Ram Navami, Bengal BJP to organise all programmes after April 6

Kolkata March 28 (IANS) With a complete focus on organising a successful Ram Navami festival celebration this year in West Bengal on April 6, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all other scheduled political programmes of the party in the interim period after the occasion.

A member of the state committee of the BJP in West Bengal said that the successful celebration of the Ram Navami this year and bringing out a record number of processions this year on the occasion is the prime focus of the party now.

“Though the state unit of the party will not be directly associated with organising such processions, many party leaders and functionaries will be busy with the celebrations in their respective areas. That is why all the scheduled political programs of the party had been postponed after April 6,” said the state committee member.

Echoing this, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that although BJP as a political party is not directly associated with the different celebration programs on the occasion of Ram Navami, many party leaders and workers will be engaged in the celebration since this is an auspicious day for all Hindus.

"A spontaneous participation of the common people to participate in the celebration on the occasion of Ram Navami has been witnessed in West Bengal for the last few years. This year that same thing will be witnessed. Our party cannot ignore that public sentiment. The party itself is not directly associated with the celebration programs on the auspicious occasion,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, earlier this month said that at least 2,000 rallies, big and small combined, will be brought out on the occasion of Ram Navami this year.

He also said that the participation at the rallies on the Ram Navami this year will be double than what it was last year.

“Ram Navami will be celebrated this year in a major way. I will be there on the streets on that day. Last year around 50 lakh Hindus were there on the streets to participate in rallies on the occasion of Ram Navami. Last year there were 1,000 rallies. This year there will be 2,000 rallies and around one crore Hindus will participate in those rallies this year,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

