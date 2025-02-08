Flu cases surge across US

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Flu cases are surging across the United States, forcing some schools to cancel classes or pivot to remote learning.

There have been at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalisations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Friday.

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country, according to CDC.

Ten influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending February 1, bringing the season total to 57 pediatric deaths, according to CDC.

More than 48,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with influenza this week.

One human infection with an influenza A (H1N2) variant virus was reported this week, who is the first human infection with a variant influenza virus reported during the 2024-2025 season in the United States, according to CDC.

At least 45 states and jurisdictions are reporting "high or very high" levels of the flu. Emergency room visits with influenza are now "very high" nationwide, CDC data show.

Levels of influenza nationwide are now at the highest they have been since the peak of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, amid this winter's second wave of the virus, CBS reported, citing CDC figures.

Some schools around the country are canceling classes or pivot to online learning due to soaring respiratory illnesses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Influenza viruses are among several viruses contributing to respiratory disease activity.

At the same time, the United States is seeing waves of norovirus, Covid-19 and RSV, known as "quad-demic."

According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal influenza (the flu) is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment.

Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Treatment should aim to relieve symptoms. People with the flu should rest and drink plenty of liquids. Most people will recover on their own within a week. Medical care may be needed in severe cases and for people with risk factors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.