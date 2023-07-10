With flood situation in Punjab worsening, Army deployed

Chandigarh, July 10 (IANS) With the flood situation in Punjab's Ropar and Patiala districts worsening owing to incessant rain and heavy flow of water in rivers on the third consecutive day, the Army was deployed on Monday to carry out evacuation, and take measures to prevent breach of swollen water channels.



"Requisition received from the Deputy Commissioners of Patiala and Ropar for assistance due to breach in river and canal," a spokesperson for the Army told IANS.

Recce teams have left to assess the situation along with two columns. The Deputy Commissioner has been requisitioned for closing breach and assisting in evacuation, said the spokesperson.

A party has been dispatched to assess the situation in Ropar where again a breach has taken place in a canal leading to inundation of villages. The column will move based on assessment.

The spokesperson said columns at Rajpura town in Patiala district have started evacuation from an old-age home and also reinforcement of embankment to prevent breach towards Rajpura.

Also the Army is clearing flood water from Chitkara University where almost 2,000 students were stranded.

"A total of 910 students were evacuated safely and the rest will be evacuated soon," said the spokesperson.

Also based on requisition received from Subdivisional Magistrate of Zira in Ferozepur district, GOC 7 Infantry Division rescued 25-30 people stranded in Satluj river near Araji Sabran village.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who has been monitoring the evacuation operation since Sunday, has requested people to reach out to her or on the helpline number 0175-2311321.

"There is no need to panic. We are continuously monitoring the situation and teams are working at Badi Nadi and there is no breach in it as such," she told IANS.

Former external affairs minister and current Member Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, on Sunday took stock of rain-affected areas of Patiala.

Preneet Kaur visited areas adjoining Patiala's Badi Nadi, including Sanjay Colony and Ghalori Gate.

Talking to the media after visiting rain affected areas in the city, the Patiala MP said, "It's saddening to see that incessant rains over the last two-three days have caused havoc across the country. In Patiala also many areas of the city have been badly affected and are facing waterlogging at numerous places."

--IANS

vg/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.