Flood relief efforts intensify as Lao communities, authorities unite

Vientiane, Aug 7 (IANS) Lao authorities and local communities are working side by side to aid thousands affected by widespread flooding and landslides across the country, as relief efforts are underway to distribute emergency supplies and restore damaged infrastructure.

The Central Disaster Management Committee has issued a notice calling for public support to aid flood victims, following severe storms that brought heavy rainfall and widespread damage across Laos. The committee is urging all sectors of society to contribute financial assistance, essential goods, and supplies to help affected communities.

According to the notice issued on July 30, flooding has impacted 527 villages across 14 provinces, affecting more than 26,000 families. At least 2,709 houses have been damaged, 19 people have died, and four remain missing. The floods have also destroyed over 24,000 hectares of farmland, along with 14 schools, 111 roads, and 30 bridges, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities nationwide are now focused on delivering emergency relief, repairing damaged infrastructure to restore daily operations, and conducting a full assessment of the disaster's impact.

Many Lao youths are stepping up, calling for unity, and encouraging those around them to contribute, believing that even small acts of kindness can make a difference for families in flood-affected areas.

Sengphasouk, a resident of the southern Lao province of Savannakhet, is one of them. He has taken the lead in rallying support from friends and his wider network.

Motivated by compassion, he has been collecting donations and essential items such as food and clothing to hand over to local authorities for distribution to those in need. He believes that even small help matters.

"If my donations can help someone have just one better day, it's worth it," Sengphasouk told Xinhua.

"The photos and videos of the flooding hit me deeply. I think we need to support the authorities and relief teams. Local officials are doing a tough and sometimes dangerous job reaching affected areas. Even small donations can make a big difference to someone in need," he said.

He expressed strong support for the government's relief efforts and called on others to join in.

"If we stand together, we can help our people get through this and return to normal life sooner," he added.

Meanwhile, several businesses and organisations have opened donation channels to support disaster victims. Citizens are also actively sharing information online, encouraging others to join the relief effort.

"I've seen online that some businesses are setting up donation boxes or launching campaigns to support those affected. I believe even small contributions, when combined, can make a big difference," said Thavone, an office worker in the Lao capital, Vientiane.

Thavone also highlighted the severe challenges in reaching certain areas, where landslides and flooding have cut off access, making boats or even aircraft necessary to deliver aid.

"I want to express my deepest respect for all the frontline officials -- the rescue teams, soldiers, and volunteers risking their lives to reach isolated areas. No matter how small our contribution is, we all need to work together and support the government's relief efforts," he added.

Southa, a student in Vientiane, stresses that beyond donations, educating flood victims on how to stay safe during floods is essential. She emphasises that such knowledge helps protect lives and strengthens relief efforts. Southa urges relevant sectors to support both aid and awareness campaigns to help communities cope with the current situation and better prepare for future crises.

"Victims and even people living near affected areas need accurate and reliable information. It is crucial that they know how to protect themselves from worsening dangers. Floodwaters may result in serious infections," she added.

In addition, some high-level leaders have personally visited flood-affected areas to assess the situation, deliver essential supplies and financial assistance to impacted villages, and help ease the suffering of local residents. They also instructed relevant authorities to strengthen coordination and continue working together to repair the damage and restore normal life as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.