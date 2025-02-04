Five shot in attack at Swedish education centre

Helsinki, Feb 4 (IANS) At least five people have been injured in a shooting at an education campus in Orebro, central Sweden, Swedish Radio reported on Tuesday.

The victims' condition remains unknown, but the county council said four people have been admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, the Swedish newspaper Expressen has reported that the shooter killed himself or herself.

There are also police officers among the injured, Expressen reported. However, police have dismissed these reports as false, Xinhua news agency quoted Swedish Radio as saying.

Risberska Skolan is an education centre that mainly serves adults over the age of 20 but also offers primary and secondary school courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants. It is located about 200 km west of Stockholm.

The alarm was raised about the shooting at 1.30 pm local time (12.30 GMT). Several other schools in the city have ordered lockdowns and students remain inside, Swedish radio reported.

Meanwhile, police have urged people in the immediate vicinity of the shooting to shelter in place.

Last week, Salwan Momika, the 38-year-man who held several demonstrations in Sweden and was accused of burning the Quran, was shot dead in the city of Sodertalje in Stockholm County in east central Sweden.

Swedish media reported that Momika was allegedly shot dead while he was conducting a live broadcast on social media from his apartment in Hovsjo late on Wednesday, a day before a verdict was scheduled to be announced by the Stockholm District Court in an incitement case against him.

"I can confirm that five people have been arrested, suspected of murder," prosecutor Rasmus Ohman was quoted as saying by Sweden's leading daily Dagens Nyheter.

