Five scientists honoured for advancing mental health disorder prevention, diagnosis and treatment

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) has announced the recipients of the 2024 Klerman and Freedman Prizes, recognising outstanding clinical and basic research in mental illness. These prestigious awards honour the work of scientists supported by the Foundation's Young Investigator Grants Program.

The 2024 Klerman and Freedman prize winners are being recognised for their significant findings related to suicide prevention, PTSD, substance-use disorders, autism, brain biology, and therapeutic drug development,” said Dr Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the BBRF. He highlighted that their work advances diagnostic tools, identifies effective treatments, and aids in the prevention of mental illness.

The prize winners were selected by the BBRF Scientific Council, comprising 192 leading mental health researchers. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded over $450 million to more than 5,400 scientists globally. The awards are named after Gerald Klerman, MD, and Daniel Freedman, MD -- legendary figures in neuropsychiatry.

Juliet Beni Edgcomb, MD, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles, has been selected for the 2024 Klerman Prize for Exceptional Clinical Research.

Dr Edgcomb is developing methodologies to identify children and adolescents with suicide-related symptoms from electronic health record (EHR) data. Her research aims to establish predictive variables to better recognise suicide-related phenotypes, potentially improving early intervention strategies.

Christina K. Kim, PhD, University of California, is the recipient of the 2024 Freedman Prize for Exceptional Basic Research.

Dr Kim's work focuses on new methods to record and alter neuronal activity, specifically targeting neurons and molecular biomarkers affected by therapeutic drugs for depression and anxiety. This research could lead to the development of more specific and effective treatments with fewer side effects.

Elizabeth V. Goldfarb, PhD, Yale University, has been chosen for the 2024 Klerman Prize Honorable Mention.

Dr Goldfarb’s lab explores how stress influences memory and subsequent behaviours. Her research integrates cognitive neuroscience and neuroimaging to identify memory markers that could inform therapeutic interventions.

Erin Gibson, PhD, Stanford University, has been selected for the 2024 Freedman Prize Honorable Mention.

Dr Gibson studies the circadian system's role in neuroendocrine and immune regulation, focusing on the impact of glial cells on neural circuits and their connection to disorders such as autism and Alzheimer’s disease.

Hugo A. Tejeda, PhD, National Institute of Mental Health, is the recipient of the 2024 Freedman Prize Honorable Mention.

Dr Tejeda investigates neuromodulation in limbic neural circuits, examining the role of neuropeptides and dopamine in threat appraisal and motivation, with implications for understanding psychiatric disorders.

