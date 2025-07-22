Five killed as two cars collide head-on in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Five people were killed and four others seriously injured in a car collision near Sikhwal Upvan on National Highway-11 in Sridungargarh, Bikaner.

Late Monday night, two cars collided head-on with such force that both vehicles were mangled.

The impact was so severe that some passengers were thrown out of the vehicles, and the police and locals who arrived at the scene found bodies strewn on the road.

Rescue teams had to cut through the cars to retrieve those trapped inside, and in one case, it took nearly an hour to extract a body.

According to reports, four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to Bikaner.

Among the deceased were Karan from Abhay Singh Pura, Dinesh Jakhar from Bigga, Madan Saran from Sridungargarh, and Manoj Jakhar from Bigga.

All four were returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple.

Occupant of another car, Mallu alias Mahalchand Bhargava, a resident of Napasar, also lost his life in the accident.

The injured, identified as Santosh Kumar, Surendra, Jitendra, and Lalchand, all from Napasar, travelling in another car, were rushed to PBM Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The accident occurred on Sridungargarh-Ratangarh road, causing chaos in the area.

As soon as the information was received, a team from the Sridungargarh Police Station rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue work.

Station officer Jitendra Swami said that the injured have been referred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner after immediate first aid.

Traffic on the road was also disrupted due to the accident.

At present, the police have cleared the road by removing both vehicles and have started an investigation by registering a case.

A detailed investigation is underway to find the cause of the accident.

