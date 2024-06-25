Five killed in three road accidents in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad/Vijayawada, June 25 (IANS) Five persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday.

One person was killed and 28 others injured when a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck near Kamareddy town in Telangana.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Hyderabad national highway. Police said the bus belonging to Diamond Travels hit the truck from the rear when the truck driver suddenly applied brakes.

Both the vehicles were heading to Hyderabad from Adilabad.

A person died on the spot while the injured were admitted to a government hospital in Kamareddy, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a motorbike they were riding rammed into a parked truck in Adilabad district.

The accident occurred near the Rolmamada toll plaza in Neradigonda mandal. The deceased were identified as Suresh (31) and Sayanna (45).

In the third accident, two persons were killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on the national highway at Atkuru in Unguturu mandal when a truck rammed into another truck which was parked on the roadside due to a tyre puncture.

According to police, a truck loaded with tomatoes suffered a tyre puncture and a trolley driver was helping the truck driver to fix the puncture. While they were busy fixing it, a truck laden with cement hit the vehicle from behind. Both the drivers died on the spot.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

