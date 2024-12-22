Five injured after driver crashes into shopping mall in Texas

Houston, Dec 22 (IANS) Five people were injured after a fleeing driver crashed into a shopping mall in Killeen in the US state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Responding law enforcement officers shot the driver dead, who was chased by police for nearly 32 km before driving his pickup truck "several hundred yards" through the entrance of the mall and "actively running people over," Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a news conference.

The victims are aged from six to 75, Washko said. The suspect has not yet been identified, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Texas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver around 5 p.m. Central Time (2300 GMT) for possibly driving while intoxicated, Washko said.

According to Washko, the driver exited the highway and entered the Killeen Mall parking lot on Saturday evening, where he drove through the glass doors of the main entrance of a JCPenney store.

"The suspect drove through the doors and continued to travel through the JCPenney store, striking multiple people," he said.

"This mall is pretty busy at this time of year," he said.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the man drove into the mall intentionally or "out of desperation because he was being pursued," Washko said.

Local officials reassured the public that there was no active shooter at the mall. Police, fire, and emergency responders were on the scene, urging people to stay clear while they investigated.

Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.

Killeen, a city of nearly 160,000 residents, is about 240 km south of Dallas.

