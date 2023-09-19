Five injured in accident at construction site in Tokyo

Tokyo, Sep 19 (IANS) At least five people were injured when steel beams fell at a construction site in downtown Tokyo on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at 9.30 a.m. local time, when the steel beams plummeted from the 10th floor to the 4th floor at a construction site near Nihongbashi, Xinhua news agency reported.

As per the Chuo police station, some of the victims might have been trapped beneath the fallen steel beams.

Four injured, who appeared to be construction workers on-site, suffered cardiac arrest. One person sustained injuries but remained conscious.

For rescue operations, a total of 27 emergency response vehicles, including fire trucks, have been deployed, according to local media reports.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

