Firing on Nandan Kanan Express in Odisha, probe launched

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (IANS) At least around two rounds of bullets were fired on the guard brake of Nandan Kanan Express (train number 12816) between Bhadrak and Baudapur sections in Odisha on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways has initiated a probe into the alleged incident of firing at the Nandan Kanan Express train.

The guard of the train informed media persons that the incident occurred during the signal change when he noticed a person with firearms was firing at the train.

“The guard of the 12816, Anand Vihar- Puri Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Bhadrak- Baudpur section of Odisha at about 9:30 am,” informed the East Coast Railway in an official statement after the incident.

It said that no one is hurt, adding that the RPF staff secured the train and escorted the train up to Puri.

The ECoR officials also stated that the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Odisha Police is investigating the matter to find out the culprit and reason behind the firing. The GRP officials also reached Puri Railway Station after the train’s arrival.

The particular coach of the Nandan Kanan Express has been sealed while the forensic staff have been examining the crime spot to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, an officer of the GRP told media persons on Tuesday that multiple teams including the GRP, Railway Protection Force, coaching depot and others are carrying out the investigation of the matter.

He further added that a confidential report will also be prepared in this regard after probing into all the angles.

