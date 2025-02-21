Fire breaks out near Film City gate in Mumbai's Goregaon, no injuries reported

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) A major fire broke out in the Santosh Nagar slum near the entrance to Film City in Goregaon (East) area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. No injuries have been reported so far, said a fire official.

The fire was brought under control within three hours, the official added.

According to the Disaster Management cell, the fire was first reported at 7:29 p.m. and escalated to a Level 2 (major fire) at 7:50 p.m.

Around 14 fire tenders, along with breathing apparatus, ambulances, and other necessary equipment, have been deployed to the spot to combat the blaze.

A fire official confirmed that the fire was confined to the slum area near Film City. The hutments managed to evacuate swiftly, and no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"The fire is confined to 150 to 200 hutments. The blaze has been covered from all sides and operations are underway.," he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangement for food and shelter for at least 200-250 residents of these huts at Gokuldham municipal school, the official added.

"There is no report of anyone getting injured. The fire fighting operation is underway. All the agencies concerned as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site. Further details are awaited," the fire official said.

So far, the blaze has been confined to the huts in the area, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

A fire broke out on Wednesday (February 19) at a shop unit in Azad Wadi Chawl in Kandivali area of north Mumbai. However, no injuries were reported.

At least ten shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a furniture market in suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai on February 11.

Earlier on January 25, a fire broke out at a furniture market in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. The blaze erupted around 11.20 a.m. and spread to five furniture shops at Khadakpada market. The blaze had been categorised as level three, i.e. major fire. However, no casualties were reported in this incident.

