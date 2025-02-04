Fiorentina sign Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli on loan

Florence (Italy), Feb 4 (IANS) Serie A club ACF Fiorentina have announced the signing of midfielder Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus FC on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Fagioli has made almost 70 appearances for Juventus in Serie A, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, Champions League and Europa League, winning a league title, two Coppa Italias and an Italian Super Cup.

Since the summer of 2015, from the age of 14, Nicolo shone in the Juventus youth sector, moving to the Primavera team well under the age of his teammates after scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances with the Under-17 team in the 2017/2018 season.

The following year, on August 26, he made his debut with the Juventus Under 23 team, before receiving his very first call-up in Serie A on January 27, 2019, at the age of 17, for the away match against Lazio.

In the 2019/2020 season, he won his first trophy with the Under 23 side, winning the Coppa Italia Serie C final against Ternana, while also making his debut with the First Team, first in the Coppa Italia and then in Serie A.

After a formative experience on loan at Cremonese, with whom he gained promotion to the Italian top-flight, Nicolo returned to Turin and started playing for the first team on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old was banned for seven months by the Italian Football Federation for breaching betting rules in 2023. Fagioli was given a 12-month ban, with five months suspended, and fined 12,500 euros (£10,850).

But he returned in time to make Italy's Euro 2024 squad. He has represented Italy at every youth level and has seven senior caps to his name.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.