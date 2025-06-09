Finland opens Honorary Consulate in Gujarat to strengthen bilateral ties with India

Ahmedabad, June 9 (IANS) Ambassador of Finland to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, inaugurated Finland’s new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday. The move signals Finland’s growing interest in strengthening its partnership with Gujarat, known for its robust industrial base and progressive development model.

The new consulate is expected to facilitate smoother business collaborations, promote cultural ties, and serve as a support center for Finnish citizens and enterprises operating in the state. It also represents Finland’s increasing focus on regional diplomacy within India, following a similar strategy in other high-growth states.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Ahmedabad, Ambassador Lahdevirta highlighted Gujarat’s reputation for “world-class infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and innovation-driven institutions” as key reasons behind choosing the state for the consulate.

He noted that the growing collaboration between Finland and Gujarat spans across sectors such as clean energy, the circular economy, skill development, smart infrastructure, and sustainable design.

“Our cooperation in Gujarat began with a focus on energy, but today Finnish companies are active in multiple industries. These firms are not only investing in the region but are also offering cutting-edge solutions to support the state’s long-term development goals,” said Lahdevirta.

He also announced that Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director of Arvind Ltd., will serve as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Gujarat.

Praising Lalbhai’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, the ambassador described him as “a fitting representative of Finnish values” and an ideal link between the two regions.

“His leadership and the values of his family enterprise reflect the Finnish ethos of sustainable progress. I am confident he will play a key role in nurturing Finnish–Gujarati cooperation in the years to come,” added Lahdevirta.

For the full year 2023, Finnish records show that around 27 million travelers from India contributed approximately $33 billion in tourism revenue.

Detailed historical data from India’s Ministry of Tourism reveals that adults aged 25–34 visiting Finland numbered approximately 3,445 in 2017, up from 3,086 in 2016, while those aged 35–44 were nearly 4,831 in 2017, up from 4,262 in 2016.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.