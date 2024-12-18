This film of Aamir Khan changed life of Shark Tank India 4’s Ritesh Agarwal

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Ritesh Agarwal, one of the sharks on "Shark Tank India 4" and Founder and Group CEO of OYO, recently shared an intriguing secret behind his success.

In a heartfelt revelation, Ritesh credited his journey of inspiration and determination to none other than Rajkumar Hirani's iconic film "3 Idiots." He revealed that the Aamir Khan starrer movie’s message, 'Passion ke peeche bhago, paisa ajayega,' truly resonates with him and left a profound impact on him, shaping his perspective and driving him to achieve greatness in his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Talking about his mantra for success, Ritesh stated, “3 Idiots changed my life. The film's message, 'Passion ke peeche bhago, paisa ajayega,' truly resonates with me. I believe that if you follow your passion, success will follow. That’s exactly what happened to me. Inspired by the movie, I pursued my heart’s calling, and that’s how OYO was born. It all began with a desire to create something new and innovative. My advice to entrepreneurs is simple: Don’t focus solely on making money. Chase your passion, and the money will follow.”

On a related note, "Shark Tank India Season 4" is set to premiere on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025.

This year, the panel of sharks will include Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal, and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, and Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.

The show will feature Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki as hosts.

