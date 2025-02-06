FIH Pro League: Young Aussies stun Olympic champions, Hockeyroos edge China in shootout

Lausanne, Feb 6 (IANS) Australia’s inexperienced young team rallied from a defeat at the hands of Spain a day earlier to claim an unexpected 4-2 victory over Olympic champions the Netherlands in a FIH Hockey Pro League clash in Sydney on Thursday.

Later in the day, the Hockeyroos came up against China, playing to a 2-2 draw and then earning a bonus point with a win in the shootout.

The young Australians started the first quarter far better than their opening match on Wednesday and created a couple of early circle penetrations. The Dutch still exploited some big gaps in the Kookaburras’ structure and had repeated success with long probing passes and runs through the centre, goalkeeper Jed Snowden doing sterling work on four occasions to deny them through the first quarter.

Australia tightened their structure in the second period, which relieved a lot of the self-inflicted pressure. The Netherlands still created good opportunities, but the Australians got stronger as the half progressed and Jake Harvie fired them ahead with a 27th-minute penalty stroke for a 1-0 lead at half time.

That lead was doubled in the 34th minute when Davis Atkin bagged his first international goal with a bunted shot over the goalkeeper after receiving a long overhead from Corey Weyer. The Dutch grew increasingly frustrated as the hosts bossed the third quarter, and found themselves three down when Copper Burns scored his first international goal in the 43rd minute. Koen Bijen pulled one back with a deflection from a recycled penalty corner and it was 3-1 heading into the final period.

Tjep Hoedemakers snatched a rebound goal for the Dutch in the 47th minute, but Ky Willott immediately restored the Kookaburras’ two-goal cushion with a tap-in at the right post. The contest played out at a frenetic pace as the Dutch pushed hard for a result, but there were no further goals.

Australia’s Liam Henderson was named the player of the match and said: “Yesterday obviously was a good learning experience for us, and then to go out today against Olympic champions, I can’t put it into words, it’s amazing, I’ve got goosebumps thinking about it, it’s awesome.”

In the women's game, hosts Australia played out a 2-2 draw with China before going on to clinch the shootout 2-1.

In a rematch of the Olympic quarterfinal, which China won, it was the Australians who dominated the first quarter, creating circle entries and half chances, without much success, however. The Hockeyroos were eventually rewarded when Claire Colwill fired them ahead with a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the quarter.

Australia struck again in the 16th minute when Courtney Schonell got a good deflection from open play. China gradually established some control through the second quarter and made it count from their third penalty corner, Jinzhuang Tan beating the defence in the 28th minute.

There were some sweeping attacks and dangerous moments in both circles as the space seemed to open up in a goalless third quarter, and the match was in the balance with Australia holding a slender 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

The Hockeyroos got on the front foot quickly, but poor execution of 46th and 48th-minute penalty corners kept China in touch. The Chinese then made a brave decision to substitute their goalkeeper with 11 minutes left on the clock. They carried tremendous attacking momentum through the next seven minutes and were rewarded when Tan equalised with her second from a 56th-minute penalty corner. China immediately got Li Xinhuan back in the cage where she saved a penalty corner a minute later.

Lucy Sharman had a sharp chance to snatch victory for the Hockeyroos with seconds left on the clock, but her shot slipped wide. With the points shared, Australia went on to clinch the shootout 2-1 for a bonus point.

The player of the match was awarded to Australia’s Grace Young who said: “It was a bit tough out there, it always is against China so it’s always a good contest. But I think we stuck to our processes and it’s just good to be back out there with the girls, building from here.”

