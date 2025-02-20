FIH Pro League: India women hope to change fortune against Germany

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to turn their campaign around as they prepare to take on Germany in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. After a challenging start, India are determined to bounce back and collect crucial points to improve their position in the standings.

India began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England but fell short in the second match against the same opponents, losing 2-1 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time. In their third game, India fought hard against Spain in an entertaining contest but narrowly lost 3-4. The story repeated itself in their next match, where they were edged out 1-0 by Spain in a closely contested encounter.

Currently, Salima Tete-led India are placed eighth in the points table, with four points from as many matches. The team has shown moments of brilliance, but they will be hoping to capitalise on their opportunities and find consistency as they gear up for the German challenge.

On the other hand, Germany will also be searching for their first regular win of the tournament. Having played six matches, the Germans have lost four in regulation time and one in a shootout, while managing to secure a bonus point in a shootout victory. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with three points, making this a crucial matchup for both teams.

Speaking ahead of the games against Germany, India captain Salima Tete said, “We know these upcoming games are very important for us, especially after the close matches we’ve had. The team has shown a lot of heart and effort, but we need to be more clinical in key moments, especially in converting our chances. Germany are a tough team, and we expect a challenging battle, but we are determined to turn things around.”

“We have worked hard in training, focusing on our defense and penalty corner execution. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best in these crucial games. We know what’s at stake, and as a team, we are confident that we can rise to the challenge and deliver a strong performance,” she added.

India will take on Germany on February 21 and 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.