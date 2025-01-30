FIH Pro League: Angad, Arshdeep get senior team call-ups as Hockey India name squad for Bhubaneswar leg

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced a 32-member men's squad ahead of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side with deputy Hardik Singh by his side. India will kickstart its campaign with matches against Spain, Germany, Ireland and England from February 15 to 25 , playing each team twice.

Impressive performances in the junior team and the ongoing Hockey India League have won 22-year-old Angad Bir Singh and 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh their first senior team call-ups for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches.

The squad includes first-choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak alongwith Suraj Karkera and Princedeep Singh. Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar and Yashdeep Siwach will be stationed in defence.

In the midfield, the team features Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vice Captain Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh.

Playing in the attack will be Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh and lastly, Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh make the cut.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian Men’s Team Head Coach Craig Fulton stated, “Extremely happy with the squad we have selected for the upcoming Bhubaneswar leg matches of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. I believe this team can win us games, perform in harmony, and most importantly, play an impressive brand of hockey. Looking forward to training with the players in the camp and starting our Pro League campaign on the right note.”

“I have been scouting these players over the last few weeks and am excited to see what they do against some of the best international teams in the world.” he added.

sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh,

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh.

