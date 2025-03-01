Fight against drugs another political gimmick of Punjab post-Delhi defeat: BJP

Chandigarh, March 1 (IAMS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday described the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee to combat drugs in Punjab as yet another political gimmick by the AAP government.

Chugh criticised the lengthy delay in the AAP government's response, led by the Bhagwant-Kejriwal duo, which took 36 months to address an issue that should have been tackled within 36 hours of assuming power in 2022. Chugh questioned how Cabinet ministers would perform tasks typically reserved for the police, such as checking drug-peddlers.

“Ever since AAP came to power in Punjab, drug mafias have flourished as much as the liquor mafias,” he remarked.

He added in a statement that a dope test should indeed be conducted on the Cabinet committee members and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to verify their sincerity.

He said that after the party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, it has suddenly become hyperactive in Punjab.

“This is a superficial effort that will once again expose AAP’s inefficiency and lack of commitment in the coming days.” Speaking to the media, Chugh commented that this would serve as another excuse for the AAP government to squander taxpayers' money on misleading advertisements.

“We have witnessed similar tactics in the fields of employment and health, and now, a new gimmick is being played on the people of Punjab,” Chugh added.

Announcing a crusade against the drug menace, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free in three months.

He said the government would set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drugs cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.

Taking part in deliberations at a meeting with the top police officers, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “This is a historic moment as the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is launching a crusade against this menace.”

CM Mann said Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling hostile law and order situations, and expressed hope that the police force would uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug-free, with the active support and cooperation of the public.

CM Mann said there is no dearth of funds and assured full support and cooperation to the police and the civil administration for this cause.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.