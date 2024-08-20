Fernandes hails Manolo’s appointment, excited to link up with Chhangte

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Manolo Marquez came to India in 2020 and led Hyderabad FC to the Indian Super League Cup in his three year stint with the club. His move across the league to FC Goa in 2023 was followed by his surprise appointment as head coach of the Indian national team, which is expected to be his toughest job yet .

During his first season with FC Goa, Manolo worked alongside one of the best playmakers in India, Brandon Fernandes.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Fernandes explained his feelings towards the new head coach and the conversation they shared following the news of his appointment.

“Manolo has been one of the best coaches in ISL for the past 4-5 years and this is the right moment for him to get the job he is someone who will help the Indian players a lot and I am sure he will be successful in this job,” Brandon Fernandes told IANS. “I had a small chat with him (After Manolo’s appointment as India's head coach) I congratulated him and he said he is looking forward to working with me again,” he added.

The 29-year-old garnered three goals and six assists in the 2023/24 season and helped his team finish third in the league and helped Manolo’s side finish third in the league table, three points behind ISL shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Brandon, the Goa-born midfielder, has been with FC Goa since 2017 and has now moved to newer shores in the current ISL Cup champions, Mumbai City FC. A lot of eyes will be on Petr Kratky’s time with a majority of focus on the potentially deadly duo of Fernandes and his national team compatriot, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The duo have previously played together for the national team and their most recent outing came against Qatar in India’s final FIFA World Cup qualifier, a game in which Brandon threaded the Asian Champions backline and assisted Chhangte in what was India’s first and only goal from open play in 2024.

Brandon went on to express his excitement for the opportunity to link up with one of India’s best forwards and hopes their partnership will help the national team as well.

“Chhangte is one of the best players in India and it’s an opportunity to play with him and help myself get better. You could have seen in the last game (against Qatar), we had a good connection. I am excited to play with him for the club and provide some good scoring opportunities for him and hopefully, the link-up will help the national team as well,” the midfielder concluded.

