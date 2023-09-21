Feel like a million bucks now after little injection, says Steve Smith ahead of return in ODIs against India

Mohali, Sep 21 (IANS) Australia’s premier batter Steve Smith said he feels “a million bucks” after taking an injection to recover from a wrist injury ahead of the opening ODI against India, here on Friday.

Smith, captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc joined the Australia ODI squad in India this week with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell set to link up ahead of Friday’s series opener against India to ramp up their Men’s ODI World Cup preparations, with the right-handed batter taking part in a two-hour net session under bright sunshine.

"(I was) doing quite a bit of fitness, lots of running, I was still able to do that when I had the brace on. When I got the brace off there was not a lot of change (with the injury) so I had a little injection and I feel a million bucks now," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Smith required a cortisone injection to get through the Ashes in England and had to wear a wrist brace, followed by another injection to help return to full fitness, which saw him miss Australia’s white-ball tour to South Africa.

"Probably a few days after I had the needle, I started to feel good. I was a bit wary (on Wednesday) with a bit of catching and landing, so the first few I was just easing into it but it feels good so I'm ready to go," he added.

Talking about his net session in Mohali, Smith, expected to bat at number three, said, "I'm pretty cooked to be honest, it's very hot out here. I got a good sweat on but it was nice to spend some time in the nets. I faced Patty (Cummins) for a bit, felt good against him, faced quite a bit of spin and lots on the 'wanger', so it's a good start."

