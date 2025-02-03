FC Bayern announce contract extension for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer till 2026

Munich, Feb 3 (IANS) Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with FC Bayern, which was set to expire at the end of this season, by a further year to June 2026. It will be the goalkeeper’s 15th season with the club.

Neuer is one of the most decorated players in Bayern history with a total of 30 trophies won, including trebles in 2013 and 2020. His individual accolades, such as five World’s Best Goalkeeper awards, underline his brilliance in goal. The Gelsenkirchen native has made a total of 547 competitive appearances for Bayern, keeping 258 clean sheets.

“I really enjoy playing football and want to remain a Bayern player. I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club. We’ve always had good talks. That’s a good feeling. It feels good and we’ve still got many goals to achieve together,” said Neuer.

The goalkeeper has been captain since 2017. He has twice won the treble of Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League (2013 and 2020), also lifting the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in both those years. The 38-year-old has won the Bundesliga 11 times, six DFB Cups and seven Supercups. He has made 547 competitive appearances in Bayern colours, as well as earning 124 caps for Germany, with whom he won the World Cup in 2014.

Neuer has been named the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper five times, the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper of the Decade (2011-2020), the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and has twice been Germany’s Footballer of the Year.

Neuer has been Bayern captain since 2017 and has displayed a never-say-die attitude like few others. Even after bad injuries, such as his broken metatarsal in 2017 or his broken leg in 2022, he’s always returned to the peak of his powers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.