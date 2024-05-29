FC Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Spanish giant FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach of the football club replacing the outgoing Xavi Hernandez. The German international has signed a two-year deal till the end of the 2025/26 season.

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first team football coach until June 30, 2026. The new coach has signed a contract at the Club’s offices accompanied by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the first vice-president responsible for the sporting area, Rafa Yuste, and the Club’s sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco.

By bringing Hansi Flick as the head coach, FC Barcelona have chosen a man well known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at the club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football," read the statement posted by the club on their website.

Hansi Flick is best known for his tenure with the Bavarian giants FC Bayern Munich. The 2020 season saw Hansi Flick win the sextuple with Bayern in a season which also saw Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona also announced the official exit of Xavi on Wednesday after both sides reached an agreement to sever the contract.

“The Club wishes to publicly thank Xavi and the rest of his coaching staff for their commitment, dedication and generosity, and for their help in reaching an agreement to sever the contract. Furthermore, we wish him success in the future on both a personal and professional level,” read the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.